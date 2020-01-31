CCI organizes training for nodal officers from eight States

Left Menu
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) today organised a half-day training for nodal officers from eight States to sensitize them on competition assessment, compliance, enforcement and advocacy efforts of the Commission.

Shri Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairperson, CCI, pin his welcome address underlined the pivotal role of States in taking competition law deeper in the country and in boosting CCI's efforts in making markets across India competition compliant. He highlighted the deterrence effects of the CCI's enforcement in various markets and corrective course undertaken by stakeholders through advocacy initiatives of the CCI. He elaborated upon how the CCI's Resource Person Scheme at the state level aims at sensitizing the state machinery on competition matters, especially public procurement. He encouraged the nodal officers to extend administrative help to Resource Persons to facilitate CCI's advocacy efforts in the states.

Shri Gupta also stated that enactments and tender conditions may be looked into to ensure that they promote the competition and do not stifle it.

Shri P.K. Singh, Secretary, CCI, also discussed cases referred to the CCI by State governments and encouraged the states to refer more cases to the CCI. Nodal officers interacted with the CCI officials and were briefed about various issues relating to competition law.

(With Inputs from PIB)

