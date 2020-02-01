Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varroc to manufacture EV Battery Management Systems for Danish company Lithium Balance

Varroc Engineering Limited, a global Tier-1 auto component supplier, has entered an agreement to manufacture EV Battery Management System (BMS) in India for Lithium Balance A/S, a Danish BMS solutions provider.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 12:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 12:05 IST
Varroc to manufacture EV Battery Management Systems for Danish company Lithium Balance
Arjun Jain, President - Electrical & Electronics Business. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Varroc Engineering Limited, a global Tier-1 auto component supplier, has entered an agreement to manufacture EV Battery Management System (BMS) in India for Lithium Balance A/S, a Danish BMS solutions provider. Under the agreement, Varroc will manufacture BMS for lithium-ion batteries for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers at its manufacturing facility in Pune.

Lithium Balance A/S is a Danish company founded in 2006 to push the battery-based electrification technology forward by developing, manufacturing and selling Battery Management Systems (BMS) for lithium-ion battery technologies. With over ten years of experience in a relatively young industry and over 700 customer projects, Lithium Balance is a leading BMS solutions provider worldwide. Over the years, the company has won several innovation awards across the world.

Lithium-ion battery technology has become main-stream in varied uses from personal electronics to transport and industrial applications because of the largest energy density per volume and weight it offers. A BMS plays the vital role of managing the inherently unstable lithium-ion batteries by performing critical tasks such as monitoring the state of the battery, thermal management, communication with other hardware and protection by preventing it from operating outside its safe operating area.

"As we've stated before, Varroc's direction is to drive growth by leveraging sustainable automotive trends like the desire to be greener, safer, smarter and connected. Today at Varroc, we supply almost the entire electrical-electronic system for IC Engine. We aim to do the same for the electric vehicle. Our collaboration with Lithium Balance is another step in this direction", said Arjun Jain, President - Electrical & Electronics business at Varroc. "Our confidence in Varroc's capabilities is accentuated by their focus on developing technologies for electric and connected vehicles in India. We are glad to have partnered with the company that shares our vision to develop technologies for greener means of transportation", said Kasper Torpe, VP - Sales & marketing at Lithium Balance.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Only BJP can safeguard citizen interests, says Yogi in Delhi; corners AAP, Cong over anti-CAA stir

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday addressed an election campaign rally in Karawal Nagar constituency of Delhi and said that only Bharatiya Janata Party BJP can provide security to each and every citizen of India by de...

Another Nirbhaya gangrape convict files mercy petition

Akshay Thakur, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, on Saturday filed a mercy plea, jail officials said. Thakur and three other convicts were to be hanged on Saturday but a city court indefinitely postponed the...

Coronavirus outbreak: Air India's second special flight departs for Wuhan from Delhi airport to evacuate Indians.

Coronavirus outbreak Air Indias second special flight departs for Wuhan from Delhi airport to evacuate Indians....

2,500 crore rupees to be allocated for tourism promotion in 2020-21, announces FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Rs 2,500 crores for promotion of tourism in the year 2020-21. I propose to provide Rs 2,500 crores for promotion of tourism in the year 2020-21, the Finance Minister said during her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020