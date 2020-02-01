Left Menu
Rs 103 lakh cr infra projects launched under NIP; logistic Policy to come soon: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

To augment India's infrastructure and create jobs, the government has launched Rs 103 lakh crore infra projects and will release a logistic policy soon, besides accelerating highways construction, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Presenting the Union Budget in Parliament, Sitharaman said Rs 1.7 lakh crore has been provided for transport infrastructure in 2020-21.

The minister said Rs 103 lakh crore projects, under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), was launched in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructure investment in five years. "The prime minister announced Rs 100 lakh crore investment in infrastructure in next five years. NIP was launched on December 31, 2019 with Rs 103 lakh crore project pipeline...These new projects include housing, safe drinking water, clean energy, health, modern railway, airport, metro bus, logistics ...," she said in her budget speech.

Sitharaman said: "NIP is improving the ease of living for every citizen. Generic and sectoral reforms are there...There is huge employment opportunity in construction, operation and maintenance of projects." She said infrastructure agencies of the government will involve youth power in start-ups.

"A National Logistic Policy will soon be released," she said and added there will be a single logistic window. Besides, accelerated development of highways will be taken up with 2,500 km access controlled highways and 9,000 km of economic corridor.

In addition, there will be 2,000 km each of strategic highway projects and port connectivity projects, she said. The minister said Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and two other projects will be completed by 2023 and 12 highway projects worth 6,000 km will be monetised before 2021.

She said focus was also on Inland Waterways and Jal Vikas Marg development besides aviation. She said 100 more airports would be added by 2024 under the UDAN scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

