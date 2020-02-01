Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varroc to Manufacture EV Battery Management Systems for Danish Company Lithium Balance

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 12:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 12:59 IST
Varroc to Manufacture EV Battery Management Systems for Danish Company Lithium Balance

The association is Varroc’s next step in their journey to become an EV solutions provider

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Varroc Engineering Limited, a global Tier-1 auto component supplier, has entered an agreement to manufacture EV Battery Management System (BMS) in India for Lithium Balance A/S, a Danish BMS solutions provider. Under the agreement, Varroc will manufacture BMS for lithium-ion batteries for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers at its manufacturing facility in Pune.

Lithium Balance A/S is a Danish company founded in 2006 to push the battery-based electrification technology forward by developing, manufacturing and selling Battery Management Systems (BMS) for lithium ion battery technologies. With over 10 years of experience in a relatively young industry and over 700 customer projects, Lithium Balance is a leading BMS solutions provider worldwide. Over the years, the company has won several innovation awards across the world.

Lithium-ion battery technology has become mainstream in varied uses from personal electronics to transport and industrial applications because of the largest energy density per volume and weight it offers.

A BMS plays the vital role of managing the inherently unstable lithium-ion batteries by performing critical tasks such as monitoring the state of the battery, thermal management, communication with other hardware and protection by preventing it from operating outside its safe operating area.

Mr. Arjun Jain, President - Electrical & Electronics business at Varroc said on the occasion, “As we’ve stated before, Varroc’s direction is to drive growth by leveraging sustainable automotive trends like the desire to be greener, safer, smarter and connected. Today at Varroc, we supply almost the entire electrical-electronic system for IC Engine. We aim to do the same for the electric vehicle. Our collaboration with Lithium Balance is another step in this direction.”

Kasper Torpe, VP - Sales & marketing at Lithium Balance said, “Our confidence in Varroc’s capabilities is accentuated by their focus on developing technologies for electric and connected vehicles in India. We are glad to have partnered with the company that shares our vision to develop technologies for greener means of transportation.”

About Varroc Engineering Ltd.

Varroc Engineering Ltd. is a global tier-1 automotive component group, ranked 124th in the 2019 Fortune India 500 list. It was incorporated in 1988. The group designs, manufactures and supplies exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electricals-electronics components, and precision metallic components to passenger car, commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and off-highway vehicle OEMs directly worldwide. The group revenue was close to Rs 12,500 crore (USD 1.8 Billion) in FY19, including share of revenues from the China JV. The group employs more than 13,800+ employees, has 41 global manufacturing facilities and has 185 patents. Varroc Engineering Limited’s shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange (VARROC) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (541578).

Image 1: A Battery Management System

Image 2: Mr. Arjun Jain, President - Electrical & Electronics Business

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

CAA in 'clear violation' of Indian Constitution and intl human rights law: Amnesty

Amnesty International has told the US lawmakers that the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act CAA stands in clear violation of the Constitution of India and international human rights law and legitimises discrimination on the basis of...

Pakistan recall Ashraf, Bilal for Bangladesh Test

Pakistan Saturday recalled all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and off-spinner Bilal Asif for the first Test against Bangladesh starting in Rawalpindi next week. Ashraf, 26, showed a lot of promise in his debut Test against Ireland in 2018 when he sc...

Hardik ruled out of New Zealand Test series: BCCI

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness, the BCCI said. Returning from a back surgery, Pandya last month flunked the bowling w...

Govt introduces five tax slabs with lower rates for those foregoing exemptions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday introduced new slabs and reduced the tax rate for different slabs for an individual income of up to Rs 15 lakh per annum, if a taxpayer opts for foregoing exemptions and deductions. The new ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020