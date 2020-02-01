Left Menu
India Inc terms Budget as growth provoking, says implementation crucial

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:40 IST
  01-02-2020
India Inc on Saturday termed the Budget as "growth provoking and welfare inducing" but said that urgent implementation of the measures proposed will be crucial for achieving desired outcomes, while acknowledging that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had "little room" to manoeuvre. Soon after Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget for 2020-21 in Parliament woven around the themes of aspirational India, and economic development for all and caring society, India Inc took to Twitter to share views on the announcements.

The finance minister proposed new slabs and reduced tax rates under them for an individual income of up to Rs 15 lakh per annum, if a taxpayer opts for foregoing exemptions and deductions. She also proposed to remove dividend distribution tax on companies, and henceforth the tax will be shifted to recipients at the applicable rate.

"Amidst global turbulence and nations dealing with bushfires & corona virus, FM Sitharaman has looked to craft a granular long-term strategy to focus on vital issues. The nation was requesting kuch 'caro na' to her, however she had little room to manoeuvre! (sic)," RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka tweeted. "FM promises end to tax harassment to India Inc. correcting companies act to decriminalise many non-compliances. A much needed message to infuse trust," Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted.

PHDCCI President D K Aggarwal said the focus on economic development is the need of the hour to rejuvenate the growth momentum of the country. "Right areas of thrust for manufacturing - to be part of GVC, attract investment in electronics, focus on quality and facilitate export. Urgent implementation will be the key," Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka tweeted.

"Budget has put more disposable income in the hands of the common man by the rationalisation of the personal income tax slabs. Secondly, the removal of the dividend distribution tax is a welcome move and has great benefit for all those mutual fund investors who rely on dividend income from their mutual fund investments," Mahindra Mutual Fund MD & CEO Ashutosh Bishnoi said. Olectra Greentech Limited Executive Director Naga Satyam said the allocation of Rs 4,400 crore towards promoting clean air in the cities with 1 million plus population and steps to close the thermal power stations surpassing the permissible emission limits, reaffirms the government's commitment towards curbing pollution.

"Sector specific allocations and reforms in direct tax will firmly handhold industry and startups in their economic pursuits. Budget envisages creating a caring society, greater trust in citizens and transparency in administration which is a sign of a matured economy," said Suraj Malik Partner, BDO India LLP. "DDT removal is good as it increases dividends received in the hands of the taxpayer - however, such receipts to now are taxable in their hands. Those above 20 per cent tax slab - will now face more tax on their dividend income," Archit Gupta, Founder, and CEO, ClearTax said.

