Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM announces host of steps to boost growth of startups

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 17:10 IST
FM announces host of steps to boost growth of startups

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a host of measures including relaxing tax incentives and setting up of investment clearance cell for startups and entrepreneurs with a view to promote their growth. The minister has also proposed to provide early life funding, including a seed fund to support ideation and development of early stage startups.

She asked all the infrastructure agencies of the government to involve startups as they will help in rolling out value-added services in quality public infrastructure for citizens. Sitharaman has proposed easing of tax payments for startups - a decision which was hailed by budding entrepreneurs.

"In order to give a boost to startup ecosystem, I propose to ease the burden of taxation on the employees by deferring the tax payment by five years or till they leave the company or when they sell, whichever is earliest," she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21. Employee stock option plan (ESOP) is a significant component of compensation for these employees, she said. Currently, it is taxable.

"This leads to cash flow problem for the employees who do not sell their shares immediately and continue to hold the same for long term," she said. During their formative years, startups generally use ESOPs to attract and retain highly talented employees, she added.

Further, the minister said that an eligible startup having a turnover of up to Rs 25 crore is allowed a deduction of 100 per cent of its profits for three consecutive assessment years out of seven years, if the total turnover does not exceed Rs 25 crore. "In order to extend this benefit to larger startups also, I propose to increase the turnover limit from existing Rs 25 crore to Rs 100 crore.

"Moreover, considering the fact that in the initial years, a startup may not have adequate profit to avail this deduction, I propose to extend the period of eligibility for claim of deduction from the existing 7 years to 10 years," Sitharaman said. About investment clearance cell for entrepreneurs, the minister said the government will provide end-to-end facilitation and support including pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks and facilitate clearances at centre and also at the state level.

The cell will work through a portal. Commenting in the proposals, world trade information provider Connect2India founder and CEO Pawan Gupta said the proposed seed funding support for 'ideation and development' of early-stage startups would encourage more people to take the entrepreneurship plunge as well as support the existing players.

"The ESOPs have always been a very strong mechanism for startups to incentivise, attract and retain high-performing talent. The government proposal for deferment of tax payment by employees on ESOPs would allow startups to leverage the tool more effectively," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus may have infected thousands more than official estimates claim: Lancet study

Researchers, using computer modelling, have calculated that up to 75,800 individuals may have contracted the novel coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan as of January 25, a number that is far greater than the official estimate of 1,300 i...

Russian armed forces aircraft to evacuate citizens from China - agencies

Russias aerospace defense forces, part of the armed forces, will start evacuating Russian citizens on Saturday from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin spokesman. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told re...

Karan Johar's 'Takht' to release on Christmas 2021

Filmmaker Karan Johars much-anticipated historical drama Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor, will hit the theatres on December 24 next year. The movie, which also features Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Ka...

INDUSTRY VIEWS-India budget focuses on tax cuts, farm spending to revive growth

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 202021, vowing to boost the income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth. India estimates economic growth thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020