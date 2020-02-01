Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt has proposed amendments to companies law, says FM in Budget speech

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 17:17 IST
Govt has proposed amendments to companies law, says FM in Budget speech

Amendments have been proposed to the companies law, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday as she highlighted the debate about criminal liability for acts that are civil in nature. Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21 financial year, she assured taxpayers that the government remains committed to taking measures so that they are free from any kind of harassment.

The corporate affairs ministry, which is also helmed by Sitharaman, would be seeking amendments to the Companies Act, 2013, to decriminalise various offences following recommendations from a high level committee last year. "There has been a debate about building into statutes, criminal liability for acts that are civil in nature. Hence, for Companies Act, certain amendments are proposed to be made that will correct this. Similarly, other laws would also be examined, where such provisions exist and attempts would be made to correct them," Sitharaman said in her nearly 160-minute speech.

In November, the Company Law Committee -- chaired by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas -- recommended decriminalising more than half of the existing compoundable offences under the companies law. Amendments to 46 penal provisions, "so as to either remove criminality, or to restrict the punishment to only fine, or to allow rectification of defaults through alternative methods", have been suggested by the committee.

As per the committee's report, 23 out of the 66 remaining compoundable offences under the Companies Act could be re-categorised. Such offences could then be dealt with in-house adjudication framework wherein these defaults would be subject to a penalty levied by an adjudicating officer, according to the report.

Generally, compoundable offences are those which can be settled by paying certain amount of money. In 2019, the ministry de-criminalised 16 minor procedural/technical lapses under the Act into 'civil wrongs'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus may have infected thousands more than official estimates claim: Lancet study

Researchers, using computer modelling, have calculated that up to 75,800 individuals may have contracted the novel coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan as of January 25, a number that is far greater than the official estimate of 1,300 i...

Russian armed forces aircraft to evacuate citizens from China - agencies

Russias aerospace defense forces, part of the armed forces, will start evacuating Russian citizens on Saturday from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin spokesman. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told re...

Karan Johar's 'Takht' to release on Christmas 2021

Filmmaker Karan Johars much-anticipated historical drama Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor, will hit the theatres on December 24 next year. The movie, which also features Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Ka...

INDUSTRY VIEWS-India budget focuses on tax cuts, farm spending to revive growth

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 202021, vowing to boost the income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth. India estimates economic growth thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020