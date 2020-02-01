Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget keeps Delhi's share in central taxes unchanged; Kejriwal says step-motherly treatment

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:27 IST
Budget keeps Delhi's share in central taxes unchanged; Kejriwal says step-motherly treatment

The Centre on Saturday proposed to allocate Rs 1,116 crore to Delhi in the Union Budget, keeping the national capital's share in central taxes unchanged and prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to term it a "step-motherly" treatment to the city. The Delhi government was given Rs 325 crore as share in central taxes in the 2020-21 Budget. Rs 10 crore has also been given to it for paying enhanced compensation to the 1984 Sikh riot victims. The same amount had been given in the 2019-20 Budget.

The Centre allocated Rs 626 crore as central assistance against Rs 472 crore in the last budget. Apart from this, the grant for the Delhi Disaster Response Fund remained unchanged with an allocation of Rs 5 crore. The AAP dispensation has been demanding that the share in central taxes and duties for Delhi be increased.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said a "step-motherly" treatment has been meted out to Delhi in the Union Budget. "When Delhi doesn't figure in BJP's priorities, why should people vote for it?" Kejriwal said.

"Delhi had high expectations from the Budget, but step-motherly treatment has been meted out to it again," he tweeted in Hindi. The AAP national convenor asked when the BJP was "disappointing" Delhi before the assembly elections, scheduled on February 8, "Will it fulfil its promises after the polls?"

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged the BJP-led central government has done the "biggest injustice" to the people of Delhi. He said the central government has allotted Rs 325 crore to the Delhi government as central taxes share in the budget, which is the same since 2001.

Sisodia, who is also the finance minister, said Delhiites give Rs 1.5 lakh crore as taxes to the Centre annually, but the Union government doesn't give anything to the Delhi government. According to the deputy chief minister, the Centre has also not allocated funds to all the three BJP-led municipal corporations in the budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical orderAIR CANADAAir Canada said on Jan. 28 it was canceling select flights to China.AIR FRANCEAir France s...

Ashok Gehlot says tension in country because govt doesn't know what citizens want

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the government did not know what people really expected of it, leading to protests and tensions in the country. Gehot was addressing a public meeting here to campaign for party ...

Budget directionless, has no plans to address unemployment: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday termed the budget directionless and said it lacked a roadmap to address unemployment. He also claimed that the Centres revenue is constantly going down and asked how it will arrange for fund...

New income tax regime big disincentive to investment: Analysts

Tax experts and analysts on Saturday said the optionality clause in the new income tax budget proposal is a big disincentive for investment in tax-saving instruments, which will dampen the markets and have ripple effects across all asset cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020