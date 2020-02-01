Industry voices

Naveen Aggarwal, Partner, Tax, KPMG in India --

Debut budget of the decade offers some transformative ideas with a focus on PPP, skills-led job creation, propelling agriculture and driving the new wave of technology enabled governance and growth.

Arindam Guha, Partner, Deloitte India --

The grouping of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development into one category under the Aspirational India theme is consistent with the strategy of Doubling Farmers’ Income 2022 announced last year where in addition to direct agri-sector interventions, there is a conscious focus of developing alternate rural livelihood options to redeploy surplus manpower from agriculture thereby improving sector productivity.

Aashish Kasad, Tax Partner, EY India --

the Budget 2020 provides a comprehensive 16 point action plan for further giving a boost to Government’s objective of doubling of farmers income by 2022. The 16 point plan focuses on the core and fundamental critical challenges in agriculture sector like access to credit, support through railways transportation of perishable farm produce, handholding to farmers at water stressed districts, improved storage facilities, better linkage of the market resulting in creation of additional market for farm outputs, reduction of post-harvest losses, sustainable farming, etc.

