Flight operations in Jammu hit due to dense fog

Dense fog enveloped the city on Sunday, hitting flight operations at Jammu airport. Two flights were cancelled and seven rescheduled between 9 am and 12.30 pm due to poor visibility, officials said.

However, the operations resumed later in the day. The minimum temperature in Jammu settled at 5.6 degrees Celsius, around 3 notches below the normal, the Meteorological Department said.

Snow-bound Bhaderwah in Doda district was the coldest place in Jammu region with a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 0.7 degrees Celsius. Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

