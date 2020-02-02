Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt increases Digital India Program fund by 23% to Rs 3,958 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 17:09 IST
Govt increases Digital India Program fund by 23% to Rs 3,958 cr

The government has increased the outlay for digital India programme by 23 per cent to Rs 3,958 crore for 2020-21 compared to the actual allocation in the current fiscal. The increase has been mainly on account of incentives to be given for electronic manufacturing, research and development, development of manpower for the segment, cyber security and promotion of IT and IT enabled services.

The finance ministry had allocated Rs 3,750.76 crore in the previous budget but the same was revised downward to Rs 3,212.52 crore, according to the budget document released on Saturday. "The Government has been taking several initiatives on continuous basis for promotion of electronics manufacturing in the country to provide an enabling environment for the industry to compete globally. Electronics manufacturing is one of the important pillars of the Digital India Programme and the target to achieve net zero imports is a striking demonstration of intent," the document said.

Government has increased provision for promotion of Electronics and IT hardware manufacturing through modified special incentive package scheme, electronics development fund and electronics manufacturing cluster to Rs 980 crore from Rs 690 crore in the current fiscal. The research and development programme under the Ministry of Electronics and IT will get 75 per cent higher fund in 2020-21 compared to Rs 435 crore in the current fiscal.

The fund is envisaged to be spent on R&D activity in Electronics, nano and microelectronics including semiconductor integrated circuit layout design registry, medical electronics and health informatics, innovation promotion and start-ups, high performance computing including National Supercomputing Mission, open source etc. The fund allocation for cyber security projects and promotion of IT and ITeS industries have been increased to Rs 170 crore each from Rs 102 crore and Rs 90 crore respectively.

The government has increased allocation for National Knowledge Network to Rs 400 crore from Rs 274 crore in the current fiscal. Government has slashed funds for promotion of digital payment by more than half to Rs 220 crore for 2020-21 from the Rs 480 crore it allocated for the current fiscal.

The fund for Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan will remain unchanged at Rs 400 crore in the upcoming fiscal year, according to the budget document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Test results negative for two suspected cases of coronavirus in Jaipur

The test results for two persons in Jaipur who were suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus have returned negative, Additional Chief Secretary ACS Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, told ANI here on Sunday. The official said that the suspected pa...

What was tearing hurry for Centre to move HC, they could have waited for all remedies of Nirbhaya convicts to be over: Rebecca John to HC

What was tearing hurry for Centre to move HC, they could have waited for all remedies of Nirbhaya convicts to be over Rebecca John to HC...

Delhi HC reserves judgement on Centre's plea challenging stay on execution of 4 death row convicts in Nirbhaya case.

Delhi HC reserves judgement on Centres plea challenging stay on execution of 4 death row convicts in Nirbhaya case....

New tax regime to definitely benefit taxpayers in some brackets: Sitharaman

With experts terming the new tax regime complex and unavailing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the new structure will definitely benefit taxpayers in certain brackets, and more clarification will be issued by the governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020