Offshore Chinese yuan up 0.1% vs dollar ahead of China market re-opening

The offshore Chinese yuan rose 0.1% against the dollar in early Monday trade, though it was still not far from last week's one-month low, ahead of re-start of Chinese financial markets later in the day.

The offshore yuan rose to 6.9905 per dollar, off Friday's low of 7.007.

