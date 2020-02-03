Left Menu
Development News Edition

Offshore Chinese yuan up 0.1% vs dollar ahead of China market re-opening

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 06:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 05:37 IST
Offshore Chinese yuan up 0.1% vs dollar ahead of China market re-opening
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The offshore Chinese yuan rose 0.1% against the dollar in early Monday trade, though it was still not far from last week's one-month low, ahead of re-start of Chinese financial markets later in the day.

The offshore yuan rose to 6.9905 per dollar, off Friday's low of 7.007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Timberwolves try to snap drought against Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves are mired in an 11-game losing streak for the second time this season. Minnesota looks to halt its latest victory drought when it visits the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.Saturdays 118-106 road loss to the Los ...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesCredit Suisse freezes investment bank bonus pool httpson.ft.com2tlR0xS Nissan drafts plan to do...

Woman shot by Belgian police after knife attack: media

A woman was shot in the hand by police in the Belgian city of Ghent on Sunday after attacking two pedestrians, local media reported, but authorities said nothing yet indicated the incident was terror-related. According to Het Laatste Nieuws...

Coronavirus toll rises to 361 in China

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in Chinas Hubei province has risen to 361 with 56 people succumbing to the deadly virus, according to health authorities. According to the Hubei health authority, authorities confirmed an additiona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020