Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to raise Rs 310 cr via NCDs

Non-banking finance firm Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 310 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). In a filing to BSE the company said that the duly authorised committee has approved "the allotment of 3,100 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, at par, aggregating to Rs 310 crore."

The deemed date of maturity of the debentures is February 3, 2023. The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services were trading at Rs 357.10 apiece on BSE, up 1.41 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

