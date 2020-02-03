NCC bags orders worth Rs 530 cr in January

Infrastructure firm NCC Ltd on Monday said it bagged three orders worth Rs 530 crore from Central and State government agencies in January. "NCC has received three new orders totaling to Rs 530 crore in the month of January 2020," the company said in a filing to BSE.

All the orders pertaining to the building division, it said. "These orders are received from Central/State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders," the filing said.

