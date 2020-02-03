Left Menu
Godrej Properties Q3 net up 9 pc at Rs 45 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 13:38 IST
File photo

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 9.2 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 45.49 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted consolidated net profit (after tax) of Rs 41.63 crore in the year-ago period, Godrej Properties said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income of the company during the October-December quarter increased to Rs 517.47 crore, over Rs 430.70 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Godrej Properties were trading at Rs 1,072 apiece on BSE, up 8.53 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

