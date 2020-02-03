Left Menu
Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

  • Gurugram
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 13:59 IST
GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers International is pleased to announce the appointment of Piyush Gupta as the Managing Director of the Capital Markets business in India. With close to 19 years of experience, Piyush is an industry veteran with proven expertise in real estate investments, asset management and exit strategy, deployment and business development. Piyush will lead Colliers' Capital Markets business in India and strengthen the market position of the organisation with a clear focus on servicing our clients across the spectrum.

"I am delighted at Piyush's addition to the Colliers International team, as the leader of our Capital Markets business in India. His vast experience, track record of managing huge portfolios across the real estate asset classes will strengthen our position in this domain and accelerate the success of our clients and people," said Sankey Prasad, Managing Director & Chairman, Colliers International India

Piyush joins Colliers from Piramal Capital where he was managing the Debt and Equity portfolios across various Real Estate asset classes. Having executed several deals over US$ 2 billion in his vast and illustrious career, Piyush has witnessed the entire cycle of investments from deal origination to exit. At Piramal, he was handling large portfolios across the residential & commercial assets including large corporates and SMEs.

"The Indian reaI estate industry is going through challenging and constantly evolving times, thereby creating several transaction opportunities. In the current scenario, given my experience and Colliers' domain knowledge, I am excited to be part of the Colliers International team and will endeavour to service clients across spectrum with unique solutions", said Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, Capital Markets at Colliers International India.

About Colliers International Group Inc.:

Colliers International (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning approximately 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.

For the latest news from Colliers India, visit http://www.colliers.com/en-gb/india. To follow us on twitter, simply click on this twitter handle @Colliersintlind and to follow us on LinkedIn, simply click here .

