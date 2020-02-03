Left Menu
MKU's Netro range of electro-optic devices on display during the DefExpo

The present operational environment of irregular warfare in and around India necessitates changes in the way armed forces need to prepare for, and conduct operations.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 03-02-2020 17:09 IST
NETRO NC-3000. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The present operational environment of irregular warfare in and around India necessitates changes in the way armed forces need to prepare for, and conduct operations. In this kind of conflict, 'survivability' across the full spectrum of conflict at the tactical level of warfare, is often a battle-winning factor.

MKU, a leading Indian private sector enterprise, is actively engaged in developing indigenous solutions for night fighting capability. It is set to unveil its latest range of night vision and thermal devices at DefExpo 2020, Lucknow. Well known globally for its state-of-the-art protection and survivability gear for soldiers and platforms. MKU's Netro range of electro-optic devices on display during the DefExpo will include thermal and image intensified weapon sights, monocular and binoculars, which boast of latest global standards, and more importantly, the 'Made in India' legacy.

MKU's proud team of experts will be present on-site to explain intricate details of design and development, and characteristics of their electro-optic devices. "It is the deep understanding of conflict scenarios faced by the soldiers in the field today which enables MKU to develop solutions which go beyond the ordinary," said Vaibhav Gupta, Director, MKU, while speaking to the press.

Keeping in line with successive Indian Army Chiefs' resolve of 'Winning Indian Wars with Indian Solutions', MKU has designed and developed its thermal and image intensifier devices in complete compliance with Indian Army's qualitative requirements. "We are fully compliant to meet with Indian Army's QRs, and are ready to compete at the international level as well," said young Prachi Gupta, Vice President, MKU, who has been the moving force behind the innovation team at MKU.

"One single solution like 'Thermal Imaging' or 'Image Intensifier' technology cannot suffice and cater to all conditions and parameters. A clever blend of technologies to suit multiple operational requirements is the right answer for night vision solutions," said Neeraj Gupta, MD MKU, while explaining the point further. Power requirements and costs involved are other contributory factors while deciding upon an optimal solution.

MKU is also arranging for an elaborate display and demonstration of the capabilities of the latest generation night vision and thermal devices at their 'Experience Zone' created within their booth at the Expo. Visitors are invited to gain a first-hand experience of this capability. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

