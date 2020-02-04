Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump as China markets reopen, dollar gains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 02:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 01:38 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump as China markets reopen, dollar gains
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar strengthened and a gauge of global stocks jumped, lifted by an unexpected rebound in U.S. manufacturing that helped temper fears that caused stocks overnight in Asia to plunge on the potential impact of the coronavirus in China. Gold fell 1%, retreating from a four-week high, as China's efforts to protect its economy from the virus and the injection of 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets helped stem inflows into safe-haven assets.

Bond yields rose, while the Japanese yen and Swiss franc retreated as risk sentiment improved despite a rising infection rate and death toll from the outbreak. Deaths rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, China's National Health Commission said. All deaths have occurred in China, with the exception of a Chinese man who died in the Philippines after traveling from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Oil prices fell about 3%, however, on concerns crude demand from China will take a hit, though the possibility of deeper output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies offered some price support. Shares in China plunged during the first day of trading since China closed equity, currency and bond markets on Jan. 23 for the Lunar New Year, a break that was extended by the government because of the coronavirus.

The Shanghai Composite index fell 7.7%, slicing $420 billion in value from the benchmark, and the yuan opened at its weakest level this year, sliding past 7 per dollar. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1% to the lowest since November and Australia's benchmark index fell 1.3%.

Shares edged higher in Europe on relief the UK finally exited the European Union, while U.S. stocks advanced as data showed factory activity unexpectedly rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months amid a surge in new orders. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of U.S. manufacturing rose to 50.9 last month, the highest since July, from an upwardly revised 47.8 in December.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11% of the U.S. economy. Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at French bank Natixis in New York, said he was fairly bullish on the U.S. economic outlook and that capital expenditures by corporations should pick up.

"The coronavirus can still play havoc, you got to be worried," LaVorgna said. "The ISM helped, it was better than expected. We're still in a bull market, there's still a buy the dip mentality." Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto, said traders were bargain-hunting in anticipation of stimulus from the Chinese government.

"Traders are looking for value where they can," he said. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.39% and its emerging market index lost 0.11%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.25%. The major Wall Street indexes gained in a broad rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 195.06 points, or 0.69%, to 28,451.09. The S&P 500 gained 27.96 points, or 0.87%, to 3,253.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 122.43 points, or 1.34%, to 9,273.36. The pound slid after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out tough terms for EU talks, rekindling fears Britain would reach the end of an 11-month transition period without reaching a trade deal.

Sterling traded at $1.2995, down 1.55% on the day and the dollar index rose 0.43%. The euro down 0.3% to $1.106, while the yen weakened 0.27% versus the greenback at 108.71 per dollar.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 2/32 in price to yield 1.5255%. Oil prices fell. Brent crude fell $2.17 to settle at $54.45 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.45 to settle at $50.11 a barrel. Both the global and U.S. benchmarks traded at lows last seen in January 2019.

Spot gold, which posted its best month in five in January, slid 0.85% to $1,576.30 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,582.40.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Democrats condemn Trump at trial as threat to American democracy

Even with acquittal seemingly assured, the Democrats prosecuting U.S. President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial unleashed a blistering attack on him on Monday with a forceful appeal for conviction, calling him a man with no ethical co...

WRAPUP 1-Airbus bribery scandal triggers new probes worldwide

Fallout from the Airbus bribery scandal reverberated around the world on Monday as the head of one of its top buyers temporarily stood down and investigations were launched in countries aggrieved at being dragged into the increasingly polit...

Hutton hopes to keep momentum rolling as Sabres host Avs

It has been a streaky season for Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton. After winning his first six games of the season, Hutton went into such a severe slump that he lost his starting job to Linus Ullmark.But with Ullmark expected to miss...

More soldiers won't help Mali, talks with jihadists might - U.N.

The United Nations top humanitarian official in Mali urged more engagement with armed groups including jihadists, and more aid and development funding, saying on Monday that extra troops would not help to stabilise the country.Islamist grou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020