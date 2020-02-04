Left Menu
Uniken appoints Kopal Agarwal to lead go-to-market expansion in APAC

  Updated: 04-02-2020 06:34 IST
Uniken, a pioneer in mobile-first security, announces today the appointment of Singapore Banking executive Kopal Agarwal as Vice President Business Development APAC. In this role, Kopal will lead Uniken's go-to-market efforts in the region and work closely with our great partner network to accelerate the adoption of the company's REL-ID security platform that empowers organisations to drive transformative engagement while taking fraud to zero.

"Having a Singapore banking executive with Kopal's background join us to lead our regional go-to-market is a key differentiator for us," said Bimal Gandhi, CEO of Uniken. "Her experience driving digital transformation at the Bank of Singapore, Barclays and JP Morgan, coupled with a passion for delivering amazing customer experience, makes Kopal the ideal person to work with large enterprises in Asia to drive transformation, deliver a phenomenal client experience, maintain the highest level of security and most importantly preserve privacy. Her track record of delivering strong results is well suited to lead Uniken's regional go to market efforts as we continue our mission to make connecting safe for our customers."

Uniken APAC PTE. LTD. is open for business in the Marina Bay Financial Center. This will be our regional HQ as we expand in the coming months and strengthen the Uniken team in APAC.

"I was thrilled when Uniken asked me to drive the growth of REL-ID in the region," said Kopal Agarwal. "Digital banking and mobile commerce are exploding in APAC, with organisations investing heavily in security, customer experience and fraud prevention. There is a real need in the market for an integrated offering. The unique technology that Uniken has deployed across the globe has proven to be a strong platform to address those needs, and more. I look forward to working with our partners, customers and the talented team at Uniken in making their vision of a securely connected world a reality."

About UnikenUniken is a pioneer in the field of mobile first security. Uniken's flagship product REL-ID is an advanced, first-of-its-kind, security platform that secures connections between customers and businesses while taking fraud to zero. A mobile-first solution, REL-ID effectively protects customers, enterprises and the entire ecosystem from a wide variety of risks such as identity attacks, device attacks and network attacks. For its pioneering products, Uniken has received various awards and recognition including Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity and Access Management (2018) and Forrester Now Tech Industry Leader in Authentication Management Solutions (2018) and most recently (2019) the Frost & Sullivan Identity & Access Management Technology Innovation Award. Visit www.uniken.com

Press contact: Graeme RoweGraeme.rowe@uniken.com

