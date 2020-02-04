Left Menu
Huawei Band 4, the Mi Band 4 Killer will be Available Exclusively on Flipkart

Image Credit: Huawei

• The Huawei Band 4 will be exclusively available on Flipkart • The Huawei Band 4 integrates cutting-edge functions like large colour screen, over 66 colourful watch faces, all-day heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, nine exercise modes into a compact body

• The Huawei Band 4 comes with a built-in USB plug

Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announced that its newly launched fitness tracker, the all new Huawei Band 4 will be available exclusively on Flipkart February 1, 2020 onwards. Under this offer, the device which is priced at INR 2099 will be available at INR 1999. So if you are planning to buy this veritable fitness companion, do note that Huawei is only floating this offer for a limited period of time.

The Huawei Band 4 features a built-in USB plug that helps to charge the device without requiring a specific cable or charger. The fitness tracker is powered by a 91 mAh battery which promises upto 9 days of power on a single charge. Unlike other fitness bands available in the market, the band 4 has a 24/7 Continuous Heart Rate Monitor and its scientific sleep mode detector can identify 6 most common sleep-related issues, providing over 200 potential solutions and suggestions, designed to help you sleep better.

The Huawei Band 4 comes with nine exercise modes: Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, Outdoor cycle, Indoor cycle, Free training, Elliptical machine, Rowing machine and Indoor walk. It has a large Colour Touch Screen and; glass front with 2.5D rounding at the edges and an oleophobic coating. At the bottom there is a small oblong button that resembles a navigation button from EMUI. The Huawei Band 4's 8 built-in colourful and customizable watch faces make it a unique choice for the consumers.

The bracelet is protected from moisture, and is water resistant up to 50 meters. Therefore, you don't need to worry about simple everyday tasks such as washing your hands or taking a shower, while having to remove the band from your wrist.

With a launch price of INR 1999, the Huawei Band 4 is available in a bold Graphite Black color.

