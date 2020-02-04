Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance General Insurance Launches A Comprehensive Health Insurance Plan "Infinity"

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 10:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 10:12 IST
Reliance General Insurance Launches A Comprehensive Health Insurance Plan "Infinity"
Image Credit: ANI

• Reliance Infinity has built-in feature of covering More Time, More Cover & More Global • Buy a policy for one year & get an extended cover of one month and two months with two years

• Reliance Infinity comes with a sum insured of up to Rs. One Crore (1 Crore) Cover, lowest being Rs. Three Lakh and free restore benefits • Launch of Infinity will come with an additional benefit of extra sum insured i.e. with Rs. Three Lakh of sum insured and get Rs. One Lakh extra, and Rs. Thirty Lakh with Rs. One Crore

• New Health Insurance to Cover New Age Treatment like Robotic Surgeries, Stem Cell therapy and Organ Donor Expenses

Reliance General Insurance, a part of Reliance Capital, launched a comprehensive health insurance plan "Reliance Health Infinity". This product is specially designed to focus and support the healthcare needs of retail customers with unique benefits. More Cover, where a buyer will get additional sum insured; More Time, where a buyer will get covered for additional period and More Global where a buyer will be insured not only in India but also globally for emergency hospitalization.

Today, most of the health policies do not cover new age treatment, hence as the name suggests, Reliance Health Infinity would go great length to fill that void, offer beyond what one can normally expect from a usual health insurance policy, in essence - #SochSeZyaada.

Typically, existing health insurance policies available in the market come with many sub-limits and co-payments, which pose a huge discomfort to customers when they claim during hospitalisation. Reliance Health Infinity has no sub-limits for hospital room rent, Road Ambulance and Organ Donor Expenses. The plan also comes with Ayush benefit, wherein all the expenses incurred on treatment in a hospital under Ayurveda, Unani, Sidha and Homeopathy.

The product comes with 90 days pre and 180 days post hospitalization cover as well as a wide range of sum insured from INR 3 lakh to 1 crore. Customers can therefore focus on their critical treatment, rather than worry about which room to choose against their insurance coverage.

Reliance Health Infinity has been designed to be customer centric and makes it easy for customers to avail varied covers. For instance, if any insured person suffers an illness or injury requires medical treatment then the cost of all day care procedures, domiciliary hospitalization, emergency transportation and more are covered. These also include co-payment for special medical treatments such as Robotic Surgery, Stem Cell therapy, Parkinson and Alzheimer's disease. Insured individuals will have access to more than 5000 cashless hospital networks and can even avail upto 30% discount on premiums which includes voluntary co-payment, 2/3 year policy, individual sum insured in a family & renewal discount.

Commenting on this development, Rakesh Jain, ED & CEO, Reliance General Insurance said, "One of the primary reasons for low health insurance penetration in India is opaque policies that come with infinite terms and conditions attached. Our objective is to ensure a wider coverage for the country to benefit our existing and potential customers, and we believe a strong and transparent product such as Reliance Health Infinity Insurance can definitely jump start this initiative. With customer centricity as one of our core ethos, we would also like to reinforce our commitment to our client base with a product that allows the customer more leeway in decision making, when amid a healthcare requirement."

Given the seemingly endless amount of benefits offered, the new and innovative Reliance Health Infinity takes health insurance completely to the next level. The product will be sold through a strong 35,100+ agency network, and backed with robust telesales and online digital channels.

As one of the leading private sector general insurance company, our innovative products and state-of-the-art technology will continue to pave the way for a better tomorrow. By consistently bringing positive change to the industry, our hope is to deliver the best customer service and products with multitude benefits. With the lowest grievance ratio amongst peers in the industry, transparent claim settlement systems and a strong customer base, we look forward to becoming one of the foremost players in the entire insurance sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Dogged by impeachment, Trump goes head to head with Congress in big speech

With the impeachment drive against him ebbing, U.S. President Donald Trump will face his Democratic accusers on Tuesday night at a State of the Union speech where he is expected to push his case for another four years in office.Trump, a Rep...

LS adjourns till noon amid uproar

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Tuesday following uproar by Opposition members over BJP leader Anant Hegdes controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. Mostly members from the Congress, DMK and NCP sought to raise the issue o...

No change in foodgrain prices

Prices of all commodities remained unchanged in the wholesale foodgrain market here todayFollowing are the wholesale rates of various agri-commodities rates in rupees per quintal, unless stated otherwiseThoor Dal Rs 9,000, Urad Dal Rs 11,00...

L&T Construction bags large contract in UAE

Infrastructure company Larsen Toubro LT on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged a large contract from Etihad Rail Company PJSC to design and build freight handling facilities at seven strategic locations across the UAE. In a major ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020