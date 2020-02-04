• Reliance Infinity has built-in feature of covering More Time, More Cover & More Global • Buy a policy for one year & get an extended cover of one month and two months with two years

• Reliance Infinity comes with a sum insured of up to Rs. One Crore (1 Crore) Cover, lowest being Rs. Three Lakh and free restore benefits • Launch of Infinity will come with an additional benefit of extra sum insured i.e. with Rs. Three Lakh of sum insured and get Rs. One Lakh extra, and Rs. Thirty Lakh with Rs. One Crore

• New Health Insurance to Cover New Age Treatment like Robotic Surgeries, Stem Cell therapy and Organ Donor Expenses

Reliance General Insurance, a part of Reliance Capital, launched a comprehensive health insurance plan "Reliance Health Infinity". This product is specially designed to focus and support the healthcare needs of retail customers with unique benefits. More Cover, where a buyer will get additional sum insured; More Time, where a buyer will get covered for additional period and More Global where a buyer will be insured not only in India but also globally for emergency hospitalization.

Today, most of the health policies do not cover new age treatment, hence as the name suggests, Reliance Health Infinity would go great length to fill that void, offer beyond what one can normally expect from a usual health insurance policy, in essence - #SochSeZyaada.

Typically, existing health insurance policies available in the market come with many sub-limits and co-payments, which pose a huge discomfort to customers when they claim during hospitalisation. Reliance Health Infinity has no sub-limits for hospital room rent, Road Ambulance and Organ Donor Expenses. The plan also comes with Ayush benefit, wherein all the expenses incurred on treatment in a hospital under Ayurveda, Unani, Sidha and Homeopathy.

The product comes with 90 days pre and 180 days post hospitalization cover as well as a wide range of sum insured from INR 3 lakh to 1 crore. Customers can therefore focus on their critical treatment, rather than worry about which room to choose against their insurance coverage.

Reliance Health Infinity has been designed to be customer centric and makes it easy for customers to avail varied covers. For instance, if any insured person suffers an illness or injury requires medical treatment then the cost of all day care procedures, domiciliary hospitalization, emergency transportation and more are covered. These also include co-payment for special medical treatments such as Robotic Surgery, Stem Cell therapy, Parkinson and Alzheimer's disease. Insured individuals will have access to more than 5000 cashless hospital networks and can even avail upto 30% discount on premiums which includes voluntary co-payment, 2/3 year policy, individual sum insured in a family & renewal discount.

Commenting on this development, Rakesh Jain, ED & CEO, Reliance General Insurance said, "One of the primary reasons for low health insurance penetration in India is opaque policies that come with infinite terms and conditions attached. Our objective is to ensure a wider coverage for the country to benefit our existing and potential customers, and we believe a strong and transparent product such as Reliance Health Infinity Insurance can definitely jump start this initiative. With customer centricity as one of our core ethos, we would also like to reinforce our commitment to our client base with a product that allows the customer more leeway in decision making, when amid a healthcare requirement."

Given the seemingly endless amount of benefits offered, the new and innovative Reliance Health Infinity takes health insurance completely to the next level. The product will be sold through a strong 35,100+ agency network, and backed with robust telesales and online digital channels.

As one of the leading private sector general insurance company, our innovative products and state-of-the-art technology will continue to pave the way for a better tomorrow. By consistently bringing positive change to the industry, our hope is to deliver the best customer service and products with multitude benefits. With the lowest grievance ratio amongst peers in the industry, transparent claim settlement systems and a strong customer base, we look forward to becoming one of the foremost players in the entire insurance sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.