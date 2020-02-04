Left Menu
Goa govt to issue notices to 42 mining firms for tax evasion

  • PTI
  • Panaji
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 14:11 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 14:11 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said his government will issue notices to 42 mining firms in the state for alleged tax evasion to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore. Responding to questions over the issue in the state Assembly, Sawant said a panel of auditors appointed by the state government has identified companies which evaded tax.

"The panel of auditors has compiled its report. We will issue notices within a month to 42 companies to recover dues amounting to Rs 1,200 crore," he said. The chief minister was replying to questions tabled by Congress legislators Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and Luizinho Faleiro, and BJP MLAs Clafacio Dias, Nilkant Halarnkar and others during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

Lourenco pointed out that the state government has recovered only Rs 3.99 crore from the defaulters. Responding to another question raised by Lourenco on people involved in illegal mining activities, Sawant said he cannot reveal the names as "an inquiry is in progress".

"I cannot reveal names until the inquiry is completed. Nine cases are under investigation. Charge sheet was filed in one of these cases and those accused were acquitted by court.

We have filed a revision petition in the Bombay High Court in connection with that case," he said. The chief minister also said that the probe in all cases pertaining to mining would be fast-tracked and completed as soon as possible.

Listing out various measures taken to ensure resumption of mining, Sawant said his government is exploring every possible option to restart iron ore extraction activity in the coastal state. "I have seen how people are suffering due to the closure of mining operations. I don't want to beat around the bush. I am making a sincere attempt for resumption of mining in the state," he told the House.

He, however, said there were various hurdles which needed to be tackled..

