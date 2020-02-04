Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin says Russia ready for OPEC cooperation, coy on details

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 14:42 IST
Kremlin says Russia ready for OPEC cooperation, coy on details
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Russia is ready to cooperate with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on global oil markets, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday, declining to comment further.

The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman spoke by phone and confirmed their readiness to continue cooperating in the OPEC+ format to ensure stability on the global oil market. "Russia is ready to cooperate in this format," Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a regular conference call. He declined to comment when asked if Russia was ready to further cut its oil production.

OPEC and allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, are considering holding a ministerial meeting on Feb. 14-15, OPEC+ sources said, earlier than the next planned meeting in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi protesters face off against cleric's followers

Anti-government demonstrators faced off against followers of influential cleric Moqtada Sadr in protest squares across Iraq Tuesday, a day after one demonstrator was killed in a clash between the two sides. Sadr, an enigmatic militiaman-tur...

Imran Khan meets Malaysian PM; expresses regret over not attending summit of Muslim nations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday regretted not attending a recent summit of Muslim nations hosted by Malaysia, saying there was misconception among some countries that it would divide the global Muslim community, according to m...

UPDATE 1-Singapore virus tally hits 24 with first local transmission cases

Singapore has reported six more cases of a newly identified coronavirus, including four domestic transmissions, taking its tally of infections to 24, the health ministry of the southeast Asian city-state said on Tuesday.The outbreak has kil...

Chinese city lockdown approaches Shanghai

Eds Adds Hangzhou, Taizhou and Ningbo transport restrictions Beijing, Feb 4 AFP More Chinese cities, including one just 175 kilometres 110 miles from Shanghai, were put under lockdown on Tuesday, as the impact of a deadly new virus spread f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020