MCFL Q3 profit up 33% at Rs 18 cr

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (MCFL) on Tuesday reported a 33 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 18.09 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 13.65 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 682.8 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 764.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, while total expenses declined to Rs 654.81 crore from Rs 742.19 crore during the period under the review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

