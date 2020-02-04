Left Menu
Mangalore Chemicals stock zooms nearly 7 pc after Q3 results

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:53 IST
Shares of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (MCFL) on Tuesday soared nearly 7 per cent after the company reported 33 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The stock went up by 6.93 per cent to close at Rs 31.65 on the BSE. During the trade, it gained 9.45 per cent to Rs 32.40.

At the NSE, it jumped 5.91 per cent to close at Rs 31.35. MCFL on Tuesday reported 33 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 18.09 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 13.65 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income fell to Rs 682.8 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 764.92 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses declined to Rs 654.81 crore from Rs 742.19 crore earlier.

