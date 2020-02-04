Tourism Ministers of India, Greece meet to take forward cooperation

Taking forward the tourism cooperation between the two countries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister for Tourism & Culture (IC) met Mr. Harry Theoharis, Minister for Tourism of Greece today in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel emphasized on the ancient and glorious civilizations, monuments, artifacts, legacy and rich cultural heritage of both the countries. Discussions were held to explore possibilities of cooperation between India and Greece in the field of information, sharing of experience and know-how, destination management, Beach & MICE Tourism, human resource development and investment in the hospitality and tourism infrastructure sector. Cooperation in the field of conservation of cultural heritage and air connectivity between the two countries was also discussed.

Both sides were in agreement that these measures would promote and develop tourism between India and Greece.

(With Inputs from PIB)

