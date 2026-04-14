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Greece Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions

Greece plans to lower its 2026 economic growth projection from 2.4% to 2% due to inflationary pressures stemming from ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This adjustment was disclosed by two finance ministry officials who spoke to Reuters about the country's economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:30 IST
Greece Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions
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In light of recent geopolitical tensions, Greece is set to revise its economic forecast for 2026. The nation's growth projection has been adjusted to 2% from an initial estimate of 2.4%.

This change is driven by inflationary pressures linked to the conflict in the Middle East, according to sources from the finance ministry.

The officials, who spoke to Reuters, highlighted the challenges facing the Greek economy amid rising global uncertainties and inflation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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