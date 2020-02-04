Left Menu
Yamaha introduces BS-VI compliant FZ 25 motorcycle

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-02-2020 19:12 IST
  Created: 04-02-2020 19:12 IST
Yamaha introduces BS-VI compliant FZ 25 motorcycle

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd on Tuesday introduced the BS-VI compliant FZ 25 motorcycle along with unveiling an all-new FZS 25 bike. The BS-VI FZ 25, will be available in India from April 2020, with a 249-cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine, the company said in a statement.

Further details of the bike will be announced later, it added. The company also announced the prices of its newly unveiled BS-VI compliant two-wheelers including MT-15 (155 cc) motorcycle, Ray ZR 125 FI scooter and Street Rally 125 FI scooter.

The MT-15 will be priced at Rs 1,38,900 and Rs 1,39,400, respectively, for two different variants. Similarly, two variants of the Ray ZR 125 FI scooter will be available at Rs 66,730 and Rs 69,730, respectively.

Street Rally 125 FI, which comes only in disc brake option, has been priced at Rs 70,730, the company said. The BS-VI variant of these two-wheelers were unveiled by the company in December 19, 2019, here in India.

Commenting on the new products, Yamaha Motor India group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said Yamaha is determined to provide exciting two-wheeler experiences to the Indian customers. "In future, the company will look forward to bring more excitement on board as a part of its brand commitment in India," he said.

With bikes such as the new FZ 25, the company's objective to set the global racing excitement into Indian roads will close into a proportionate wholeness, Shitara added.

