2019 Global Silicon Shipments Dip From 2018 Record High But Revenue Remained Stable Above $11 Billion, SEMI Reports

2019 Global Silicon Shipments Dip From 2018 Record High But Revenue Remained Stable Above $11 Billion, SEMI Reports

 Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments in 2019 declined 7 percent from the 2018 record high while revenue remained above the $11 billion mark despite a global silicon revenue slip of 2 percent over the same period, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported in its year-end analysis of the silicon wafer industry.

Silicon wafer area shipments in 2019 totaled 11,810 million square inches (MSI), while the industry logged shipments of 12,732 million square inches in 2018. Revenues in 2019 totaled $11.15 billion, edging down from the $11.38 billion posted in 2018.

"The 2019 decline in worldwide semiconductor silicon volume shipments resulted from memory market softness and inventory normalization," said Neil Weaver, Vice President of SEMI SMG, and Director, Product Development and Applications Engineering, at Shin-Etsu Handotai America. "Despite the volume dip, silicon revenue remained resilient."

Annual Silicon* Industry Trends


2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Area Shipments (MSI)

8,137

6,707

9,370

9,043

9,031

9,067

10,098

10,434

10,738

11,810

12,732

11,810

Revenues ($Billion)

11.4

6.7

9.7

9.9

8.7

7.5

7.6

7.2

7.2

8.7

11.4

11.2

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), January 2020


*Total Electronic Grade Silicon Slices Excluding Non-Polished Wafers. Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications.

*Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications

All data cited in this release includes polished silicon wafers, such as virgin test wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users.

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors, which, in turn, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer electronics. The highly engineered thin, round disks are produced in various diameters – from one inch to 12 inches – and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.

The Silicon Manufacturing Group (SMG) is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers such as cut, polished and epi. The group facilitates collective efforts on issues related to the silicon indecoustry including the development of market information and statistics about the silicon industry and the semiconductor market.

For more information, please visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics.

About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Association Contact
Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: mhall@semi.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

