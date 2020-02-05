Left Menu
Renault unveils AMT version of Triber

  PTI
  • |
  Greater Noida
  • |
  Updated: 05-02-2020 09:36 IST
  • |
  Created: 05-02-2020 09:34 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

French car maker Renault unveiled the AMT version of its sub-compact multi-purpose vehicle Triber at the Auto Expo here on Wednesday. The AMT version, which is set to be launched in the second quarter of the year, was unveiled by Fabrice Cambolive, senior vice president and chairman of Africa-Middle-East-India-Pacific Region for Renault Group along with Renault India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle.

Triber has been a volume driver for Renault in the domestic market with the company selling over 28,000 units of the seven-seater car since its launch in India in August last year. "With Renault Triber, our commitment was to launch a car that would redefine the conventional notions of the Indian automotive industry. It also gave us the opportunity to be present in the largest and the fastest growing segment of the Indian automobile market. Today, we will take another step forward in the Triber journey with the reveal of the Renault Triber Easy-R AMT," Mamillapalle said.

The AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments, he said adding, "with the Renault Triber Easy-R AMT, we will continue our pursuit of growth in 2020, led by a strong product plan and a strategic and collaborative approach with all our partners." The AMT version comes fitted with 1-litre energy engine, offering a great balance between performance and fuel economy with low total cost of maintenance, the company said.

Renault recently also commenced exports of the MPV to South Africa and SAARC region. Renault will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of vehicle to other parts of Africa and SAARC region, alongside growing the Triber family in India, Mamillapalle said.

The launch of Triber together with the new Duster and Kwid has ensured that Renault is progressing despite the challenging macro-economic environment in India, he said. Renault India sales stood at 88,869 units last year, a growth of 7.9 per cent over 2018.

It also exported more than 13,500 cars in 2019, Mamillapalle added. Renault has expanded its network reach to more than 370 sales points and 450 service touchpoints, including 257 service workshops and 215 locations covered through 'Workshop On Wheels', as per the company.

The expansion in line with the company's focus on growing its presence in rural areas, Renault said. With a developing product portfolio, increasing network and clear strategic direction, Renault is taking concerted efforts to grow the brand in India, which is an important market for the Group's global expansion plans, it said.

