KALKI Fashion Announces Their '10-year Anniversary Sale'

The high-end ethnic designer house KALKI Fashion is set to open its doors for all the fashionistas striving for the best deals to inch up their style statement. Renowned for its quality designer collection, KALKI Fashion has finally announced their vehemently anticipated sale. The 2020 KALKI Sale presents the biggest and best treasure hunt at KALKI Flagship store - Santacruz, Worli and Online from 6th February to 16th February, 2020.

This KALKI sale brings a spectacular range of designer dresses, providing a wonderful opportunity to own a dazzling designer style at massively reduced and never-before prices. The collection includes Lehengas, Gowns, Salwaar Kameez, Indo-western, Anarkali Suits, Kurtis and much more.

Featuring the most sought after styles at up to 50% discount, this sale promises to be days of non-stop fun. The sale will include irresistible offers, exciting giveaways, and free goodies with selection over myriad of stylish outfits. It is an opportunity to stock up and upgrade the wardrobes with everyday, chic, fusion styles perfect for office, brunch or even for a casual day out.

Over and above this, there is a legendary Preview Sale for VIP shoppers today at KALKI Santacruz. Patrons can look out for KALKI Fashion's Instagram posts and stories for all the fun activities and surprises for lucky winners.

