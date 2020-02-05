Tata Global Beverages stock climbs nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings

Shares of Tata Global Beverages on Wednesday rose nearly 4 per cent after the company reported 25 per cent growth in net profit for the quarter ended December. The scrip gained 3.91 per cent to close at Rs 394.60 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 7.42 per cent to Rs 407.95 -- its 52-week high mark.

At the NSE, it climbed 3.86 per cent to close at Rs 394.60. In traded volume terms, 9.27 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

Tata Global Beverages on Tuesday reported 25 per cent growth in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 at Rs 135.85 crore. The company's net profit stood at Rs 108.86 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, Tata Global Beverages said in a release here.

Its revenue grew 4 per cent to Rs 1,962 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 1,912.58 crore a year ago.

