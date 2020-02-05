World Car Awards make pit stop at Auto Expo

Hyundai Sonata, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz CLA are among the top 10 cars competing this year for the coveted World Car Awards. The World Car Finals countdown officially began on Wednesday at the Auto Expo here with the announcement of the top 10 and top five finalists for five World Car Awards categories.

The 2020 World Car of the Year winner will be selected from 10 finalists chosen from an initial list of 29 contenders. Kia Soul EV, Kia Telluride, Mazda3, Mazda CX-30, Mercedes-Benz GLB, Volkswagen Golf and Volkswagen T-Cross are the other finalists for World Car of the Year.

"The Indian car market is already the fourth largest in the world, and projected to become third largest by 2022. India is therefore a crucial contributor to our annual process...," Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Juror and Director of the World Car Awards program said. This is the first time World Car Awards is participating through its pavilion at the show.

The pavilion showcases former winners of the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) award like Volkswagen Polo, Jaguar F-Pace and Volvo XC60. Other categories include World Urban Car, World Luxury Car and World Performance Car.

The winners will be announced at the New York International Auto Show on April 8, 2020.

