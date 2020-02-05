Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Car Awards make pit stop at Auto Expo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greaternoida
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 16:49 IST
World Car Awards make pit stop at Auto Expo

Hyundai Sonata, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz CLA are among the top 10 cars competing this year for the coveted World Car Awards. The World Car Finals countdown officially began on Wednesday at the Auto Expo here with the announcement of the top 10 and top five finalists for five World Car Awards categories.

The 2020 World Car of the Year winner will be selected from 10 finalists chosen from an initial list of 29 contenders. Kia Soul EV, Kia Telluride, Mazda3, Mazda CX-30, Mercedes-Benz GLB, Volkswagen Golf and Volkswagen T-Cross are the other finalists for World Car of the Year.

"The Indian car market is already the fourth largest in the world, and projected to become third largest by 2022. India is therefore a crucial contributor to our annual process...," Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Juror and Director of the World Car Awards program said. This is the first time World Car Awards is participating through its pavilion at the show.

The pavilion showcases former winners of the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) award like Volkswagen Polo, Jaguar F-Pace and Volvo XC60. Other categories include World Urban Car, World Luxury Car and World Performance Car.

The winners will be announced at the New York International Auto Show on April 8, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus closes China plant due to coronavirus

Paris, Feb 5 AFP Airbus has closed its aircraft production facility in Tianjin, near the Chinese capital Beijing, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the aviation giant said on Wednesday. China domestic and worldwide travel restrictions are po...

UPDATE 1-WHO: "no known effective" treatments for new coronavirus

The World Health Organization played down media reports on Wednesday of breakthrough drugs being discovered to treat people infected with the new coronavirus, which is causing an epidemic in China and has spread to at least 20 other countri...

UPDATE 1-Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can -supreme leader

Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, urging Palestinians to confront a U.S. plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.We believe that Palestinian armed organiz...

Airline conflict alert system given new impetus after plane downed by Iran - IATA

The shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran has given new urgency to efforts to develop a shared conflict alert system for airlines, the head of the worlds biggest airline body said on Wednesday. Iranian air defence units said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020