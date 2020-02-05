JBM launched electric bus ECO-LIFE e9

JBM Auto on Wednesday launched electric bus ECO-LIFE e9, powered by fast charging lithium batteries, at the auto expo here. It can run 125-150 kms in a single charge, depending on the city’s traffic conditions, the company said.

The company is aiming to be one-stop solution provider in the electric vehicles segment by providing a complete ecosystem solution for e-mobility i.e. electric bus, battery technology, charging infrastructure based on the operating pattern within the city. "ECO-LIFE e9 expands our electric bus portfolio further with its elder sibling e12 that was launched in the last Auto Expo. The ECO-LIFE series has been designed and localized keeping the Govt's Make in India vision...," JBM Group Executive Director Nishant Arya said.

ECO-LIFE is manufactured at the company's facilities in Faridabad (Haryana) and Kosi (Uttar Pradesh). These plants have an installed capacity to manufacture 2,000 buses annually, it adeed.

