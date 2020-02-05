Left Menu
Development News Edition

JBM launched electric bus ECO-LIFE e9

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:17 IST
JBM launched electric bus ECO-LIFE e9

JBM Auto on Wednesday launched electric bus ECO-LIFE e9, powered by fast charging lithium batteries, at the auto expo here. It can run 125-150 kms in a single charge, depending on the city’s traffic conditions, the company said.

The company is aiming to be one-stop solution provider in the electric vehicles segment by providing a complete ecosystem solution for e-mobility i.e. electric bus, battery technology, charging infrastructure based on the operating pattern within the city. "ECO-LIFE e9 expands our electric bus portfolio further with its elder sibling e12 that was launched in the last Auto Expo. The ECO-LIFE series has been designed and localized keeping the Govt's Make in India vision...," JBM Group Executive Director Nishant Arya said.

ECO-LIFE is manufactured at the company's facilities in Faridabad (Haryana) and Kosi (Uttar Pradesh). These plants have an installed capacity to manufacture 2,000 buses annually, it adeed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

India gains ground with sustained momentum for intellectual property

India has made a focused effort to support investments in innovation and creativity through increasingly robust intellectual property IP protection and enforcement, the US Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Centre GIPC said on Wed...

USD 118.3 bln received in remittances since 2018-19: Govt

An estimated 13.62 million Indian nationals are staying abroad and USD 118.3 billion has been received as remittances since April 2018 up to September last year, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a qu...

Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, was discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.She has ...

Cadila Healthcare Q3 net profit declines 27 pc to Rs 374 cr

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 26.78 decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 373.9 crore for the quarter ended December, mainly on account of rise in expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 510.7 crore for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020