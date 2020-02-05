Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Steel to triple colour coated steel capacity in 2 years

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:23 IST
JSW Steel to triple colour coated steel capacity in 2 years

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Wednesday said it plans to increase its colour coated steel capacity by nearly three times in the next two years, and is looking at organic as well as inorganic expansion to achieve it. The company has also appointed Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador for three years to promote its colour coated steel sheets brand JSW Colouron+ as well as TMT bar brand JSW Neosteel.

"We are seeing a growing demand for colour coated steel from individual home builders and industries as well as warehousing sector. We want to increase our existing capacity by nearly three times in the next two years to be future ready," JSW Group's Parth Jindal told reporters. Currently, the company's colour coated steel manufacturing capacity is around 0.75 MTPA which it will take to over 2.1 MTPA in the next two years.

"As a part of our strategy to promote the brand, we decided to induct Pant as our brand ambassador to connect with the youth and to spread awareness about these high quality products," he added. Commenting on capacity addition plans, JSW Steel Director (commercial, marketing and corporate strategy) Jayant Acharya said the company will look at greenfield as well as brownfield expansions.

"The acquisition of Asian Colour Coated has been a move in the direction to increase the capacity of colour coated sheets. We will look at similar opportunities as well as grow organically to achieve the target," he added. In India, the demand for colour coated sheets is around 2.5 MTPA and the installed capacity is around 3.5 MTPA, running at a utilisation of 85 per cent.

"The demand for colour coated sheets is multi-fold, be it in appliances, pre-engineered buildings, warehouses, roofing and cladding, commercial building, among others. The demand is at mid- double digit and with the focus on these sectors, the demand will further grow," Acharya added. On TMT bars capacity, he said the company has a capacity of 3.5 MTPA of TMT bars, and will scale it up going forward.

"The demand will be driven mainly due to the infrastructure and construction push given in the Budget and has also been the focus of the government," Acharya added. JSW Steel, the flagship company of the diversified USD 14 billion JSW Group, has already embarked on a Rs 48,000 crore capex plan for its growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

India gains ground with sustained momentum for intellectual property

India has made a focused effort to support investments in innovation and creativity through increasingly robust intellectual property IP protection and enforcement, the US Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Centre GIPC said on Wed...

USD 118.3 bln received in remittances since 2018-19: Govt

An estimated 13.62 million Indian nationals are staying abroad and USD 118.3 billion has been received as remittances since April 2018 up to September last year, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a qu...

Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, was discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.She has ...

Cadila Healthcare Q3 net profit declines 27 pc to Rs 374 cr

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 26.78 decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 373.9 crore for the quarter ended December, mainly on account of rise in expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 510.7 crore for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020