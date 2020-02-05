Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to finalise PSU general insurers' merger by March-end: Finance Secretary

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:03 IST
Govt to finalise PSU general insurers' merger by March-end: Finance Secretary

The government aims to complete merger of three state-owned general insurance companies -- National Insurance Co Ltd, United India Insurance Co Ltd, and Oriental Insurance Co Ltd -- by the end of March, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said. Respective boards of the three companies have already given their in-principal approvals for the merger.

"Merger of PSU general insurers is at an advanced stage. We can see that happening quite soon. It is already before the Cabinet," Kumar told PTI in an interview. Though the merger process was in the works, the government would take a call on listing the merged entity after the merger, he said.

To facilitate the merger, the Budget has announced a capital infusion of Rs 6,950 crore into the three public sector general insurance companies (PSGICs) in the next financial year. This will help achieve requisite minimum solvency ratio by each of the three PSGICs, according to Budget documents.

"A partial budgetary support has been made in RE 2019-20 through first batch of supplementary demands for grants and provision for further capital infusion is included. The provision is met from the National Investment Fund," it said. The government infused Rs 2,500 crore into the three insurers through first supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20 in December.

In his Budget Speech 2018-19, then finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced that the three companies would be merged into a single insurance entity. However, the merger process could not be completed due to various reasons, including poor financial health of these companies.

As on March 31, 2017, the three companies together had more than 200 insurance products with a total premium of Rs 41,461 crore and a market share of around 35 per cent. Their combined net worth was Rs 9,243 crore, with total employee strength of around 44,000 spread over 6,000 offices.

In 2017, state-owned New India Assurance Company and General Insurance Corporation of India were listed on the bourses. The government had raised nearly 17,500 crore through initial public offerings in New India Assurance Co Ltd and General Insurance Corp of India Ltd, the only listed state-owned non-life insurance companies.

With an aim to protect interest of depositors of cooperative banks, he said the government would amend the Banking Regulation Act to avoid repeat of PMC Bank type of fraud. "These cooperatives also play an important role in last-mile agriculture credit. So, while we need to allow them to continue to work, at the same time, if you are in the business of banking, if you are taking depositors' money, you need to follow the same rigour and robustness of the banking system," he said.

Under the Banking Regulation Act, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulates and supervises the banking functions of urban co-operative banks, but their administrative control is with the Registrar of Co-operative Societies. Regulatory lacunae in co-operative banks have come to the fore after a whistle-blower complained to the RBI about financial irregularities at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, which is now under an administrator appointed by the central bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

HC rebukes Centre for illegally occupied govt bungalows, orders their forthwith vacation

Rebuking the Housing Ministry for permitting 576 government accommodation units to be illegally occupied by retired officials and ex-MPs, the Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Centre to get them vacated within two weeks and to initiat...

IMD installs advanced weather system at 18 airports: Aviation Minister

The India Meteorological Department IMD has started to install the integrated automatic weather observing system AWOS at 18 airports where there are more than 500 weekly flights, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday....

ITI withdraws Rs 1,400 crore FPO after extending issue deadline twice

After extending its issue deadline twice, state-owned ITI on Wednesday withdrew its follow-on public offer citing prevailing market conditions. The announcement came after ITI extended the issue period for its follow-on public offer FPO twi...

Going to take positives from defeat and bounce back: Shreyas Iyer

After facing a defeat at the hands of New Zealand, India batsman Shreyas Iyer said the team will take positives from the match and bounce back in the next games. We have got that confidence in our team and in ourselves that we are going to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020