Madhya Pradesh Tourism to hold 3-day cultural festival 'Namaste Orchha'

With an aim to make Orchha part of the the 'Golden Circle' due to its close proximity with Delhi, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism on Wednesday announced a three-day 'Namaste Orchha' cultural festival, beginning from March 6. "Through 'Namaste Orchha', we will showcase the historic town on the offbeat destination map located on the banks of Betwa river. With this festival we are targeting value tourists who wants to explore and experience offbeat destinations," Festival Director Yasmin Kidwai told PTI here.

This is just the beginning and going forward, Madhya Pradesh Tourism want Orchha to become a part of the 'Golden Circle' (Jaipur-Agra-Delhi) as the historical town is just four-and-a-half hours from the capital city and two hours from Agra, Kidwai added. This festival will not only attract inbound tourists, but will also help in empowering the locals, she pointed out.

Of the three lakh inbound tourists that visit Madhya Pradesh, she said over a lakh of them visit Orchha. "Our main source market in France, Germany, the US and Spain," she added.

She said, Orchha is a hidden gem in Madhya Pradesh and thrives on its celebrated heritage, natural beauty, culture and creativity. The three-day extravaganza in this ancient and quaint town will feature diverse activities of music, dance, art, wellness, travel, nature, adventure, history and culture. These activities would be led by experts in their respective fields with participants comprising invited delegates.

