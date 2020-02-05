Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Coronavirus outbreak: India should be cautious about importing agri, food, marine items from China'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:07 IST
'Coronavirus outbreak: India should be cautious about importing agri, food, marine items from China'

India should be cautious at ports about imports of agri, food and marine products from China amid outbreak of deadly coronavirus in the neighbouring country, trade experts say. The experts said port authorities should follow properly all the protocols related with sanitary (related to animals) standards.

"As this deadly coronavirus is spreading at a fast pace, India should be cautious while importing agri, food and marine products rom China," Professor at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Rakesh Mohan Joshi said. Sharing similar views, Trade economist and Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University Biswajit Dhar said this is an opportunity to upgrade infrastructure at ports on the back of spread of the virus.

"Sanitary standards should be followed and maintained properly," he said. He added that although there is no fool-proof theory that this virus is spreading through non-living things, but "we should not take any chance".

Dhar said the government should also provide protective gears or masks to workforce working at ports, particularly those handling agri, food and marine product consignments coming from China. "This is also an opportunity for us to upgrade infrastructure at ports with regard to sanitary standards," he added.

China is a key trading partner of India. The bilateral trade between India and China has dipped to USD 87 billion in 2018-19 from USD 89.71 billion in 2017-18. While India's exports stood at only USD 16.75 billion in 2018-19, imports aggregated at USD 70.31 billion. The trade deficit between the countries was USD 53.57 in 2018-19. India is pushing hard to increase its exports to bridge this ballooning trade gap.

When asked whether India should put restrictions on imports of these items from China, another expert said this will not be "good idea", instead "we should take precautionary steps to deal with the situation and government departments should consult commerce ministry before considering any measure". China has expressed hoped that India will not put trade restrictions and limit movement of people to the country in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in its Hubei province.

The death toll in China because of the virus has gone up to 490, while the number of confirmed cases has touched 24,300. The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency after coronavirus cases were reported in several parts of the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says alarmed by U.S. deployment of low-yield nuclear missiles

Russia is alarmed by the U.S. Navys decision to deploy low-yield nuclear missiles on submarines since they heighten the risk of a limited nuclear war, a Russian official said on Wednesday.Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the depl...

Winning hearts and minds of people key to peace in J-K: NC

The National Conference on Wednesday urged the Centre to undertake a massive reach out to win over the hearts and minds of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it will herald a new era of peace in the union territory. It expressed grave ...

EV demand growth unlikely to reach significant level in next fiscal: Goenka

Greater Noida, Feb 5 PTI Growth in electric vehicles demand is unlikely to reach a significant level for major players at least in the next two fiscal, and in personal electric mobility segment it may take even longer,&#160; MM Managing Di...

UPDATE 3-Merck to slim down with asset spinoff, focus on Keytruda, vaccines

Merck Co Inc said on Wednesday it will spin off its womens health, biosimilar drugs and older products into a separate publicly traded company as it tightens its focus on growth drivers like cancer drug Keytruda and vaccines. The new compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020