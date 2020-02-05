Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar Airways bids to acquire RwandaAir stake

  • PTI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:18 IST
Qatar Airways bids to acquire RwandaAir stake

Doha, Feb 5 (AFP) Qatar Airways is negotiating to acquire 49 percent of RwandaAir, the national carrier of the central African nation, to cater for growing demand in Africa, its chief said Wednesday. "It is a 49 percent stake that we are negotiating for in RwandaAir," the CEO of Qatar Airways, Baker al-Baker, told a press conference on the sidelines of an international aviation conference in Doha.

"The attraction of Kigali is its location, the stability of the country and the very favourable business environment that exists in that country," Baker said. With a small fleet of 12 aircraft, including two Airbus A330 and six Boeing 737, RwandaAir flies to 27 destinations across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

"In Africa, there is big demand for air travel and today Africa is very poorly connected so we always look at opportunities in our field for investment," Baker said. Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is financing the expansion of Kigali Airport to raise its capacity to 10 million passengers a year, the Qatari official said.

One of the world's fastest growing airlines, Qatar Airways has a fleet of 250 modern aircraft and flies to 160 destinations. The state-owned airline has been hit by an embargo slapped on Qatar since June 2017 by neighbouring Gulf countries.

In the fiscal year to March 2019, it posted a loss of $639 million, in addition to a loss of $69 million the previous year. Despite the embargo, Qatar Airways has been trying to expand its foothold internationally.

In January last year, it acquired a five-percent stake in China Southern Airlines, one of the Asian giant's three big carriers. Qatar Airways also owns a 20-percent stake in International Airlines Group, which holds British Airways under its umbrella, as well as shares in LATAM Airlines Group, Italy's Meridiana and Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific.

Baker also said Qatar Airways was still interested in investing in IndiGo, India's largest budget airline. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Court convicts Belgian gold refinery Tony Goetz of money laundering

Two brothers from a Belgian gold refinery have been found guilty by a court in Antwerp of money laundering and fraud and given 18-month suspended jail sentences, a court ruling showed. The judgment comes as investigators and states increase...

Ten BJP MLAs to take oath as Ministers on Thursday:Yediyurappa

In a reflection of the discontent and squabbling over the long-awaited cabinet expansion in Karnataka, only ten BJP MLAs, all defectors from Congress and JDS, would be inducted as ministers on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Sudan army agrees Burhan-Netanyahu meeting will boost security

Khartoum, Feb 5 AFP Sudans military announced Wednesday it backed a surprise meeting held between the countrys leader and Israels premier in Uganda this week, saying the opening would help boost national security. General Abdel Fattah al-Bu...

Indians said "Alexa, I love you", once every minute in 2019

Indians love technology but they love their digital assistant Alexa more and make it sure they confessed it tooIn 2019, Indian customers interacted with Alexa millions of times each week. However, one of the most engaging interactions inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020