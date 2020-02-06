Samsonite -- The World's Largest Travel Luggage Company -- Implements Arkieva

Arkieva, a leading provider of Advanced Planning and Scheduling software tools for manufacturing companies, today announced that Samsonite South Asia has selected the Arkieva Supply Chain Planning Software Suite to create an enhanced demand planning process.

Samsonite International S.A. is the worldwide leader in superior travel bags, luggage, and accessories. Samsonite combines notable style with the latest design technology and attention to quality and durability to create topnotch travel products.

Samsonite implemented and launched the Arkieva Demand Planner solution for Samsonite India after running a pilot program with Arkieva.

"We needed an advanced planning tool to help improve our planning process with access to real-time analytics, better collaboration and alerts," said Jai Krishnan (J.K.), Chief Executive Officer of Samsonite India. "Since Arkieva has already provided sustained benefits through the proof-of-concept phase, we are confident that the solution will be beneficial to our business," J.K. added.

"We are thrilled to be working with Samsonite on this project. Samsonite has a more than 100-year old heritage as a leader in the luggage industry. The Arkieva Demand Planner provides an integrated system that empowers users with access to meaningful, easy-to-understand information for better decision-making and collaboration throughout the supply chain," said Ashith Hegde, Managing Director, Arkieva Asia.

