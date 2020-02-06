Misty Interactive Studios eyes Indian Market with Skincare and home accessories Brand- 'Babylon'

HIGHLIGHTS Skincare and home accessories products to be manufactured in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Misty Interactive Studios eyes International Market with its Prime Products

Having carved a niche in Canadian and Southeast Asian markets, Misty Interactive Studios Inc (MIS), Vancouver, Canada- headquartered tech and commerce company, is now all set to enter into the Indian market in a big way with innovative skincare and home accessories products brand 'Babylon'.

Following a successful launch of 'Ivar Agro' incense brand in India recently, Misty now eyes Indian market with its other innovative brand ' Babylon' and has already set up a manufacturing unit in Dehradun, Uttarkhand.

"With a wide network of distributors, we entered the Indian market with Ivar Agro recently and soon we will be launching products under Babylon brand with a focus on expanding holistic home accessories and skincare," said Vijay Gupta, Co-founder & Director, MIS.

"A very successful launch of our Ivar Agro Incense brand in our local distribution channel has encouraged us to capitalize ever-growing skincare and home accessories market in India. Hence, we are ready to enter with Babylon and confident to go global by 2021," he added.

"Babylon will be targeting a niche market that understands how important a good skincare product can be for prolonged health of our cells and beauty," he added.

Babylon products are prepared in a specially designed lab located in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

"We prepare small batches that are exposed to natural blessings from local monasteries and fresh air of Uttarakhand Himalayan Mountains. We are currently accepting silent investors if they would like to take part in the venture," said the Director.

Before entering Indian markets, MIS has established it credibility in Thailand and Canada. MIS Bangkok had entered into high volume deal with a Singapore based Startup Zilingo Pte Ltd – also owned by Indian entrepreneurs for the supply of electronic goods. However, breach of contract and unpaid bill of worth USD 10 million by Zilingo resulted in the delay of MIS Indian projects.

"An Arbitration process has begun at Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) to settle our disputes arising due to breach of contract and non-payment of unpaid bills with the Singapore Company. We had planned our India launch in mid-2019 but this breach of contract delayed our aggressive plans for India. To save small Indian businesses from fraudulent global players, we have also alerted the Indian Ministry of Finance Zilingo's global modus operandi and operations in India," Gupta said.

Overcoming all odds, now Misty eyes huge Indian markets for its innovative brands - 'Ivar Agro' and 'Babylon' Misty will also be launching their first flagship iOS and Android game in April 2020 via its tech arm Jeez Bro Gaming studio. The company said that it would bring in all innovative tech solutions to India as well. Some of the innovative digital solutions are at the testing stage and will be launched by March this year.

