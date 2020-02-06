Sun Pharma Q3 net profit declines 27 pc to Rs 914 cr

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported a 26.43 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 913.52 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,241.85 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated income from operations of the company stood at Rs 8,038.65 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 7,656.71 crore for the same period a year ago. The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Re 1 each, Sun Pharma said.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 430.95 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.13 per cent from its previous close.

