ViewSonic Unveils myViewBoard Plugin for Intel Unite Solution to Enrich Digital Whiteboard Experience

ViewSonic Corp., a leading provider of visual solutions, today announces the launch of its myViewBoard plugin for Intel Unite® solution, a collaboration solution for modern workplaces and classrooms. Through the plugin, Intel Unite solution users will now be able to take advantage of myViewBoard's rich whiteboarding tools to enhance their presentations and foster collaboration. myViewBoard's whiteboarding application can now be accessed with ease via the Intel Unite solution app launcher.

"From its inception, the myViewBoard ecosystem has operated on a technology-agnostic philosophy that puts the needs of users at the forefront, whether in terms of accessibility, usability, and effectiveness," said Craig Scott, CTO of ViewSonic and president of ViewSonic EME/ANZ. "We are excited to have collaborated with Intel to develop the myViewBoard plugin as it reinforces our commitment to end-use value creation through partnership-led innovation. Whether at work or in the classroom, myViewBoard was conceived to work in tandem with world-class solutions, such as Intel Unite, and make collaboration and sharing more dynamic and seamless across different platforms."

"The Intel Unite® solution, is an open and extensible platform, that allows IT and end users the ability to add in and utilize their favorite productivity and collaboration tools," said Jason Goecke, Intel Vice President and General Manager for Intel Unite. "The newest ViewSonic whiteboards, with the updated myViewboard capabilities, deliver new collaboration tools that are a welcome addition to our growing ecosystem of Unite compatible peripherals and software tools."

The Intel Unite solution is a fast, simple, cost-efficient way to deliver a more secure, manageable, high-quality collaboration experience. Whether using the on-premise or cloud option, the solution works with existing technologies and provides controlled content sharing. myViewBoard is a collaborative platform that offers its users easy access to their preferred productivity tools, presentations, and documents under one place, with the bonus of having a secure digital whiteboard at their fingertips.

The plugin is downloadable from the Intel Unite plugin page here and ViewSonic's webpage here.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions with a presence in over 100 cities around the world. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference". To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.