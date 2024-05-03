GlobalLogic: A Leader in Software Product Engineering, According to Everest Group

New Delhi, India – Business Wire India GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company, announced its position as an industry leader in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services 2024 PEAK Matrix® Assessment. The assessment is a comprehensive evaluation of service providers in the software engineering domain, highlighting key players and their capabilities. GlobalLogic's achievement in securing a leadership position amplifies its commitment to excellence and innovation in delivering software engineering solutions to clients globally.

"This acknowledgment by Everest Group is a recognition of our track record and continued ability to deliver high-quality innovative products and solutions that drive business growth for our clients," said Sumit Sood, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Engineering at GlobalLogic. "This recognition highlights GlobalLogic's ability to deliver high-quality intelligent digital engineering tailored to meet the unique and complex needs of our global customer base across industries. With a balanced client portfolio across all buyer sizes and industries, we pride ourselves on a comprehensive partner ecosystem across hyperscalers, data & analytics partners, and enterprise technology providers being leveraged for co-innovation." The Software Product Engineering PEAK Matrix® assessment evaluates engineering service providers for their overall and vertical-specific software product engineering capabilities and market impact, and shares insights on enterprise sourcing considerations. GlobalLogic was recognized for industry-leading capabilities in helping customers design new digital experiences, engineer better digital products, build digital service platforms, and create new revenue streams. Combining cutting-edge solutions with Hitachi's extensive legacy, GlobalLogic partners with the world's biggest businesses and brands to connect people, products, and business opportunities through global digital solutions.

"GlobalLogic is among the fastest-growing software product engineering services firms, enabled by its end-to-end services play, balanced spread across verticals, and a strong focus on talent upskilling. It also has a credible inorganic growth strategy, with recent acquisitions such as Hexacta, Fortech, Sidero, Katzion, and Mobiveil, furthering its delivery footprint and competencies around pertinent themes," said Mayank Maria, Vice President at Everest Group. "Clients appreciate GlobalLogic for its software engineering expertise, flexibility, and high project ownership. These factors have contributed to GlobalLogic emerging as a Leader in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024." GlobalLogic's leadership position in the Everest Group's Software Engineering Services 2024 PEAK Matrix® Assessment validates the expertise and capabilities GlobalLogic provides in integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise to help clients navigate the complexities of intelligent digital transformation and achieve their business objectives. GlobalLogic's people-first culture - embodied by the commitment to engaging work, continuous learning, and flexibility - translates into client partnerships, helping them accelerate the creation of game-changing solutions to elevate and save lives, creating a better future for each other and the world around us.

Read the full report here About GlobalLogic GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in intelligent digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise—we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

