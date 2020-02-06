Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economy affected with coronavirus, but govt giving medication

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:45 IST
Economy affected with coronavirus, but govt giving medication

Coming down heavily on the BJP government, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday said the country's economy was affected with coronavirus but the Centre was giving medication for common cold. His remarks were countered by former Union minister Jayant Sinha who said that the Opposition was looking behind whereas the government was looking ahead at a 10-trillion dollar economy.

"India's economy is in very critical stage...The economy has been affected with coronavirus while the government was giving the medication for common cold," Tewari said initiating the discussion on Union Budget 2020-21. Stating that the country's GDP growth at five per cent was the lowest in 11 years, Tewari said the employment rate was the lowest in the last few decades.

The government, he said, wanted to meet the fiscal deficit target by divesting stakes in PSUs such as BPCL and Air India and questioned the government on whether it believed in the public sector. He claimed India's economy would be affected due to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), and urged the government to rise above partisan politics.

Sinha countered the attacked of the Opposition, stating that the Congress is seeing through the rear view mirror and looking back and "we (BJP) are looking ahead at 10 trillion dollar economy". Claiming that crony capitalism was at its peak during the UPA rule, he said that under the rule of the Congress there was "billionaire raaj".

"We removed the UPA era 'billionaire's raj' and replaced it with 'people's raaj'," he said. Stating tha budget was for the common man and a "feel good" budget, he said, "We have to look forward." Stating that the economy was moving with a great pace, he said, "If we look at the GST collection numbers we will find that the economy is moving ahead." He also said interest rates have come down and inflation declined which would boost consumption..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Emirates pilots unaware engines idle in 2016 crash

Dubai, Feb 6 AP The pilots of an Emirates flight from Thiruvananthapuram that crashed in 2016 and caught fire in Dubai did not realize the engines of their Boeing 777 remained idle as they tried to take off from a failed landing attempt, ac...

SJVN ties up finance for 900 MW power project in Nepal

Power producer SJVN has tied up finance for its 900 MW hydropower project, which will cost around Rs 11,000 crore Nepalese rupees INR 6,880 crore, a release said on Thursday. Representatives of SJVN Ltd signed agreements with banks during a...

Identity of Kashmir buried with exodus of Pandits in 1990: Modi

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown jewel of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the identity of Kashmir was buried when the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits began in 1990. He also said no one can side with the statements o...

All 645 evacuated from Wuhan and kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps test negative for coronavirus: Health Ministry in statement.

All 645 evacuated from Wuhan and kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps test negative for coronavirus Health Ministry in statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020