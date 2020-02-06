Regeneron likely to test treatments in coronavirus patients in few months

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday a set of its treatments could be available for testing in coronavirus patients within a few months.

"We're already scaling up one set of potential antibody treatments," Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos said on a conference call with analysts.

