First ever Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival to be hosted in Mumbai this month

The Municipality of Jerusalem in partnership with the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai and the Federation of India-Israel Chamber of Commerce will hold the 'Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival' on February 15 and 16 in Mumbai.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:19 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:19 IST
Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Municipality of Jerusalem in partnership with the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai and the Federation of India-Israel Chamber of Commerce will hold the 'Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival' on February 15 and 16 in Mumbai. The festival will take place on the lawns of the CSMVS Museum, on February 16 from 10 am to 10 pm.

The festival will be inaugurated by Minister of Culture of Maharashtra, Amit Deshmukh and Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion alongside senior officials from the Maharashtra Government and Mumbai Municipal Corporation on February 15, in a gala evening connecting decision-makers, members of the local cultural circles, academicians, friends of Israel and members of the Jewish community. The program will include artistic performances, musical bands and a video clip showcasing Jerusalem's cultural scene, and much more.

"Jerusalem has become a lively international cultural centre and is a source of inspiration for creators and artists today as for centuries," said Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion. "The Jerusalem Mumbai Festival is an outcome of our city's amazing cultural growth and a wonderful opportunity to let the Mumbai audience experience the authentic Jerusalem flavour. 'Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival' creates a platform for future fruitful cooperation among artists, as well as in various potential fields, such as tourism, cinema, high-tech," concluded the Mayor.

The first-ever 'Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival' will emphasize the special links between the two cities, each with its unique cultural traditions. Through diverse shows from morning to evening, the festival will seek to promote artistic cooperation between artists from both cities in the diverse fields of culture, such as culinary art, music and dance. The event is an opportunity to promote collaborations between Israel and Maharashtra in the cultural domain and will serve as another milestone in the growing partnership between the two countries. This cultural festival is presented as a gift from Jerusalem to the people of Mumbai and will seek to inspire artists from Jerusalem and Mumbai to work together.

"The Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce is proud to have a major role in bringing to Mumbai a glimpse into the culture of a unique and ancient city, the city of Jerusalem. This historic cultural bond between the two cities which we are launching, will serve as a milestone in the ongoing relationship between our two cities and nations, and we are certain this event will be an inspiration to many," said Gul Kripalani, President of FIIC, in light of the festive event. Amongst the many activities, the festival will also witness two collaborating chefs, Ilan Garusi from Jerusalem and Amninder Sandhu from Mumbai who will demonstrate special fusion meals inspired by their close partnership and the two cultures, followed by a tasting session.

Chef Amninder Sandhu spent one week in Jerusalem, as a guest of the Municipality of Jerusalem. She was introduced to the local culinary scene and new spices and cooking methods thanks to her Israeli partner Chef Ilan Garusi. In addition, the Mumbaikars will also have the opportunity to witness a kathak performance by well-known dancer Sonia Parchure and to watch a hilarious comedy about the Israeli intelligence, 'The Mossad'.

The movie will be screened in the presence of the famous film director Alon Gur Arie, and this will be followed by Q&A about the feature film and Israeli cinema in general. All-day screening of select Israeli short films will also be a part of the festival. "We're very proud that Mumbai was chosen to host the 'Jerusalem Days' initiative," summed Ya'akov Finkelstein, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai.

"In the spirit of 'Maharashtra pehla', it is the first city in India and in fact, the whole of Asia to celebrate this extravaganza of unique Israeli and Jerusalemite culture. From the ancient city and capital of Israel to the Maximum City and capital of Maharashtra, this festival is a demonstration of the mutual appreciation and good relations between our two peoples and will help bringing us even closer," he added. The festival will be appealing to various audiences, especially among the creative circles and academicians, but not only - as it is not a ticketed event and every 'Mumbaikar' is welcomed to attend.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

