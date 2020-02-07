Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices subdued as traders book profit, Eicher Motors in focus

Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on Friday in line with global cues as traders indulged in profit booking.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 10:28 IST
Equity indices subdued as traders book profit, Eicher Motors in focus
Eicher Motors dipped by 3.22 pc on Friday morning at Rs 19,734.45 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on Friday in line with global cues as traders indulged in profit booking. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 57 points to 41,249 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 11 points at 12,127. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma up by 1.2 per cent.

Among stocks, Eicher Motors dipped by 3.2 per cent at Rs 19,734.45 per share while Power Grid Corporation was down by 2 per cent at Rs 189.05 apiece. The other prominent losers were Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Reliance Industries. However, power utility major NTPC gained by 2.6 per cent. Hero MotoCorp, UPL and Titan too traded with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets slipped and oil price gains stalled as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak capped the week's sharp rally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell by 0.7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi were in the red.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.6 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was 0.1 per cent weaker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-China's central bank vows to step up support for virus-hit economy

Chinas central bank will step up support for the economy to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak, but activity is expected to recover once the virus is brought under control, one of its deputy governors said on Friday. The Peoples B...

WRAPUP 3-China will defeat coronavirus, Xi tells Trump, as doctor's death sparks outcry

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that China was doing all it can to contain a new coronavirus that has killed almost 640 people, including a doctor who sounded the alarm only to be threatened by pol...

WarnerMedia nears deal with 'Friends' cast for reunion special - reports

The one with the long-awaited reunion. Warner Bros is finalizing deals with the cast of Friends for a reunion special that will likely be used to launch the HBO Max streaming service this spring, the Wall Street Journal reported httpson.wsj...

Gadkari lauds auto industry for BS-VI adoption, outlines contribution in manufacturing sector

Lauding the Indian automobile industry for BS-VI adoption, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that electric vehicles is the future of mobility and the industry will become number one in manufacturing and export of electric vehicles. Spea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020