Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro falls to four-month low on weak German data; dollar gains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 14:28 IST
FOREX-Euro falls to four-month low on weak German data; dollar gains
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The euro fell to its lowest since October on Friday after German industrial output for December recorded its biggest decline in a decade and strong employment numbers in the United States encouraged investors to buy the dollar. The dollar has gained in recent sessions from solid data and because of fragile risk sentiment, as investors gauge the economic ramifications from the coronavirus outbreak in China, where the death toll continues to climb.

The focus for Friday is non-farm payroll data, which are expected to confirm that the U.S. labor market is in robust health. MUFG analyst Derek Halpenny said weak data in Germany undermined European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's comments on Thursday that the eurozone economy was stabilizing.

"The hard data sits inconsistently with most sentiment data pointing to some improvement. But the political line that `recovery is coming' is losing credibility fast," Halpenny said. "The October 2019 low of $1.0879 is now a credible near-term target given the scale of weakness in the German data, especially if the much-anticipated improvement in the coronavirus outlook fails to materialize."

Elsewhere, the offshore yuan slipped 0.2% to 6.99 yuan per dollar but remained below the 7 levels it crossed earlier this week. The offshore yuan was headed for a small gain this week, supported by central bank stimulus and China's announcement on Thursday of tariff cuts on U.S. imports. The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy for China, weakened 0.5% to $0.6699 after the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed growth forecasts in its quarterly economic outlook, blaming bushfires and the coronavirus.

The U.S. dollar traded at 109.9 yen on Friday, just below a two-week high reached earlier. For the week, the dollar was on course for a 1.5% gain versus the yen, which would be its biggest weekly gain since July 2018. The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, edged 0.1% higher to 98.557, near its strongest since mid-October.

Sterling traded near a six-week low against the dollar and fell against the euro. It was headed for its worst week since the aftermath of the December general election, dogged by persistent worries about negotiations between Britain and the European Union for a post-Brexit trade deal. The pound was last down at $1.2923. It staged a small recovery against the euro, rising 0.1% to 84.86 pence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to work with technical colleges in South Africa

Germany has agreed to identify a few technical colleges in South Africa to work with, in an attempt to develop skills and create more jobs in the country.The announcement was made during the Official Visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel...

UPDATE 1-China scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus host

The deadly coronavirus outbreak in China could have spread from bats to humans through the illegal traffic of pangolins, the worlds only scaly mammals, which are prized in Asia for food and medicine, Chinese researchers said.The pangolin is...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks falter as coronavirus death toll mounts

Emerging-market stocks slipped on Friday as the mounting death toll from the coronavirus epidemic overshadowed efforts by China to limit the economic fallout of the outbreak, while the Russian rouble eased ahead of a central bank meeting la...

Vistara to start flights on Delhi-Dehradun route from Mar 29

Vistara on Friday announced that it will start a daily flight between Delhi and Dehradun from March 29.Vinod Kannan, the chief commercial officer, Vistara said, With its close proximity to several of Indias most-visited tourist destinations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020