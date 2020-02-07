Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-European shares retreat from record highs as virus fears grip

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:12 IST
UPDATE 1-European shares retreat from record highs as virus fears grip
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

European shares slipped from all-time highs on Friday, as investor sentiment was dulled by underwhelming corporate earnings reports and the rising death toll from the coronavirus outbreak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%, snapping a four-day winning streak, as the number of deaths from the flu-like virus climbed to 636 and several more companies suspended operations in the country. "We are probably going to see companies caution that sales have been hit as people are not going out to shops to buy and that is going to ripple through," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets.

British fashion brand Burberry Group Plc fell 1.8% after flagging a slide in demand from China and Hong Kong due to the epidemic. China-exposed sectors such as basic materials, luxury, and auto stocks, which have seesawed over the past two weeks on virus fears, were the biggest decliners on the day.

Sentiment this week had so far been buoyed by a spate of strong earnings updates and China's attempts to limit the economic fallout of the outbreak, helping the main index recover from a 3% slump last week. Despite Friday's declines, the STOXX 600 was on course for its best week since December 2016.

Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG slumped 3.6% after it is Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam stepped down following a spying scandal. Miner Norsk Hydro ASA tumbled 10% after missing quarterly profit estimates, while Belgian materials and recycling group Umicore SA fell after an RBC downgrade to "hold".

Economic data from the bloc this week had raised hopes that a slowdown may be bottoming out, but the latest numbers showed German industrial output registered its biggest drop in more than a decade in December. "The data has raised the risk that next week's GDP data could bring back the R-word for the German economy," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist, Germany at ING, referring to fears of a looming recession.

Cosmetics maker L'Oreal SA and fertilizer maker Yara International ASA rose 6.7% and 4.9%, respectively, after posting better-than-expected quarterly profits. Technology firm Ericsson topped the pan-regional index after majority owner Cevian Capital said a U.S. interest in buying a stake would be positive, following comments from the U.S. Attorney General on Thursday that the country should consider taking a "controlling stake" in the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan Air Force jet crashes during routine training mission

A Mirage aircraft of Pakistan Air Force crashed on Friday in Punjab province during a routine operational training mission. The PAF said in a statement that the Mirage jet crashed near Shorkot area in Punjab province.The pilot ejected safel...

British television presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

British television presenter Phillip Schofield on Friday revealed that he was gay as he paid tribute to his wife of nearly 27 years. I am gay, Schofield, one of broadcaster ITVs biggest stars, said in a post on Instagram. This is something ...

nCoV: Chinese man quarantined after he throws up on flight

A Chinese man was on Friday admitted to a hospital here for possible exposure to novel coronavirus after he vomited on Pune-bound Air India flight from Delhi, officials said. The passenger was isolated and shifted to the civic-run Naidu Hos...

South Korea's #MeToo initiator slams top court

The woman who started South Koreas MeToo movement on Friday slammed the nations highest court for quashing her abusers conviction last month, saying the ruling effectively silenced whistleblowers and victims of sexual violence. Seo Ji-hyun ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020